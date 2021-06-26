Breaking news : Woman in her 20s dies following traffic accident

One passenger of the car, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene
Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the N3, Drumalure, Belturbet, Co. Cavan today, Saturday at approximately 12.40am.
One passenger of the car, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger, a man, was taken to Cavan General Hospital in a critical condition. The driver, a man, and two other female passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All persons involved in the collision are aged in their 20s.
The scene remains closed for a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Cavan on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
This vehicle was subject to interaction with Gardaí prior to the collision. As such the matter has been referred to GSOC.
No further information is available at this time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.