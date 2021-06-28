Searches in Longford, Roscommon and Donegal targeting human trafficking and organised prostitution

Operation is targeting human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering
As part of the ongoing investigation into Human Trafficking, Organised Prostitution and Money Laundering, Gardaí attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) with the assistance of Gardaí from the Western Region have this morning conducted a number of searches in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal, 28th June 2021.
Two females aged in their 40s and 30s, have been arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences. The detention means they can be held for a period of 7 days. They are being detained at a North Dublin Garda station.
The Garda National Protective Services Bureau would call on any persons who have been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity.
The investigation is ongoing.
