Breaking News: Cash, car and cocaine seized in CAB and Garda search operation in Sligo today

Gardai and the CAB were involved in the operation
The Criminal Assets Bureau in conjunction with local Gardaí in the Sligo Garda Division, and with the assistance of the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit conducted a search operation in County Sligo this morning, Thursday the 1st July 2021, targeting the assets and activities of an individual suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.
Four residential properties were searched, along with a communal green area at the rear of two of the residences.
The following was seized as a result of the searches:
1. €24,465 Cash;
2. 172 Volkswagen Golf R;
3. KTM Off Road Motor Bike;
4. Documentation;
5. Small Quantity of Suspected Cocaine.
In addition to the items seized, €151,000 was restrained in financial accounts, under Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.
