What to expect weather wise in Leitrim today

Weather forecast for Sunday in Leitrim
Sunday will start mostly cloudy with widespread slow-moving and thundery showers developing, bringing a risk of spot flooding.
However, sunny spells will develop and showers will become more isolated later.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds will become fresher along coasts.
