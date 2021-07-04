A thunder storm warning is in place
Met Eireann currently has a thunderstorm in place for Leitrim.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Leitrim, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Louth.
The warning kicked in at 1.42pm and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.
