Funding for three Leitrim groups

Three Leitrim groups will receive funding under the COVID-19 Stability funding for community and voluntary groups
The groups are:
Bee Park Resource Centre Company - Provision of space for organisations to provide essential services - €7,274;
Tullaghan Development Association Company - Community/Voluntary Organisation General Well-Being Supports - €4,501;
Fenagh Development Company Company - Essential Social Services to disadvantaged communities - €2,000.
Almost €4.5 million in funding is to be provided to 180 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, which have suffered financially as a result of the pandemic.
The funding was jointly announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD.
The €4.5 million investment means that €46.5 million has now been provided in COVID-19 stability funding to hundreds of organisations since the onset of the Pandemic.
Under this tranche of funding, cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.
