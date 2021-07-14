€10.5m extra for Local Improvement Schemes

Extra funding for LIS schemes
A further €10.5m in funding has been added to the funding already announced earlier this year for Local Improvement Schemes across local authorities. The announcement has been made today by the Minister for Community and Rural development, Heather Humphreys TD.
Sligo/Leitrim TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD has warmly welcomed what is a doubling up of the earlier funding announced this year.
Councillors across Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal have in recent months expressed their hopes that the Government would try to find extra funding to meet the strong demand from people who live in rural areas including farmers who are on a long waiting list for their LIS to come around.
“An extra €1.168m is allocated under this round of funding to counties, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal bring a total allocation of €3,237,220 for 2021”
“Leitrim sees an extra €270,000 allocated which sees the county receive €540,000 for 2021, Sligo receives €276,154 with a total of €552,308 for this year”
“I acknowledge that the lists are long however the doubling of funding will have an impact and I will continue to lobby for this level of funding every year to deal with the demand for this scheme”
“In conclusion I wish to single out Heather Humphreys as a rural based TD, the Minister has a real understanding of the issues that effect rural Ireland and her recognition of the value of this LIS scheme is testament to this”, concluded Minister Feighan.
