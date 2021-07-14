€10.5m extra for Local Improvement Schemes

Granard Municipal District

Extra funding for LIS schemes

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

A further €10.5m in funding has been added to the funding already announced earlier this year for Local Improvement Schemes across local authorities. The announcement has been made today by the Minister for Community and Rural development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Sligo/Leitrim TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD has warmly welcomed what is a doubling up of the earlier funding announced this year.

Councillors across Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal have in recent months expressed their hopes that the Government would try to find extra funding to meet the strong demand from people who live in rural areas including farmers who are on a long waiting list for their LIS to come around.

“An extra €1.168m is allocated under this round of funding to counties, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal bring a total allocation of €3,237,220 for 2021”

“Leitrim sees an extra €270,000 allocated which sees the county receive €540,000 for 2021, Sligo receives €276,154 with a total of €552,308 for this year”

“I acknowledge that the lists are long however the doubling of funding will have an impact and I will continue to lobby for this level of funding every year to deal with the demand for this scheme”

“In conclusion I wish to single out Heather Humphreys as a rural based TD, the Minister has a real understanding of the issues that effect rural Ireland and her recognition of the value of this LIS scheme is testament to this”, concluded Minister Feighan.

Were does Leitrim football go from here?

Windfarms cannot be legally banned in Leitrim

We can’t continue like this says Leitrim GAA Chairman

Football structures need to be changed

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie