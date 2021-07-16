Hospital apologies to family of six year old boy who suffered brain injury at birth

Hospital apologies to family of six year old boy who suffered brain injury at birth

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Portiuncula University Hospital in Galway has apologised to the family of a six-year-old boy for the failures in care during his delivery.

Lucas Walker, who had an address in the Carrick-on-Shannon, suffered a brain injury during his birth in November 2014, the High Court was told.

Suing through his mother, Rachel Murphy, he is to receive €450,000 as part of a settlement approved by the court. The vast bulk of that, the court heard, will go towards future care.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer following the case solicitor Damian Tansey said this is a unique case for a number of reasons.

He said the birth was mishandled but this was recognised quickly. Lucas had a hypoxia insult which can give rise to Cerebal Palsy.

He was moved to the Coombe hospital where he underwent a cooling treatment which is very effective once it is started quickly.

The HSE later set up an independent committee which was fully transparent and that a report was issued and published.

He added that normally the HSE would defend such matters putting families through a great ordeal but in this case they effectively "threw in the towel and didn't canvass any defence".

He said that  Lucas now requires a lot of speech therapy but  is attending normal school.

"He has some challenges.. some of which will manifest in later life".

He also added outside the court “He needs those therapies now, not in 10 or 15 years. Hopefully he will be in a position to lead a perfectly normal life,” Mr Tansey commented.

They family are now living in Co Galway.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie