Leitrim pub closing temporarily due to Covid

McHugh's Bar in Carrick-on-Shannon
A pub in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim is closing temporarily due to Covid.
In a Facebook post McHugh's bar stated "We have made the tough decision to close our doors temporarily again. Unfortunately, a part-time member of staff has tested positive for Covid. In the interest of everyone, we are taking no chances so have decided to close until we get all staff tested. More than 50% of our staff are fully vaccinated and everyone is well and showing no symptoms but we are better safe than sorry.
"We urge everyone to stay safe & follow guidelines as the person who tested positive showed no symptoms whatsoever and only got themselves tested after they learned they were a close contact.
"We want to thank you all for your ongoing support, we will continue to monitor and keep you updated."
