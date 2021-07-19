Test Centre in Leitrim is extending its services due to high demand

More demand for test centre services
Due to a recent high demand for testing, Leitrim COVID-19 Test Centre is extending its services.
The centre located at the North-West Business and Tech Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, N41 D7P3, will remain a Monday to Friday service with reviewed clinic times as follows:
From 10am to 12pm it will operate a “walk-in” clinic and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm a Referral appointment clinic will be operational.
Emma Ball, General Manager, Primary Care Division, Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan said:” The HSE in Sligo/ Leitrim has responded to the recent increased demand for COVID-19 testing by reviewing capacity and staffing at our testing centres which has allowed us to increase opening times to full day service this week. Testing remains a key tool in the prevention of COVID spread in the community.”
The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/
