Breaking News: Status orange weather warning for South Leitrim

Temperatures could exceed 30 degrees Celsius
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange warning for six counties until Friday with a Yellow warning issued for the rest of the country.
The Orange warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath.
“Maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in places and overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees,” Met Eireann said.
The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow high temperatures warning nationwide.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.