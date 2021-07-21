Leitrim libraries to receive funding to aid disadvantaged communities

Funding for libraries
Leitrim libraries are to receive a total of €14,184.52 in funding, €12,671.52 of which is a government contribution while €1,513 is being provided for by the Library Authority.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced €650,000 in funding for library supports yesterday, Tuesday.
The funding, under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan, is designed to assist libraries in reaching out to older people, the unemployed and other marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged groups.
Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to be allocating €650,000 in this funding to libraries across the country.
“Our libraries have responded magnificently to the challenges presented by the pandemic and continued to provide services throughout the past 16 months.
“This funding will help them to reach out and engage further with the communities they serve.
“The kind of programmes being funded through this initiative will benefits thousands of library users, young and old.”
