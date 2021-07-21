Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Leitrim libraries to receive funding to aid disadvantaged communities

Libraries

Funding for libraries

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim libraries are to receive a total of €14,184.52 in funding, €12,671.52 of which is a government contribution while €1,513 is being provided for by the Library Authority.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced €650,000 in funding for library supports yesterday, Tuesday.

The funding, under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan, is designed to assist libraries in reaching out to older people, the unemployed and other marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged groups.
Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to be allocating €650,000 in this funding to libraries across the country.

“Our libraries have responded magnificently to the challenges presented by the pandemic and continued to provide services throughout the past 16 months.
“This funding will help them to reach out and engage further with the communities they serve.
“The kind of programmes being funded through this initiative will benefits thousands of library users, young and old.”

Minister in Carrick-on-Shannon to discuss North-West Regional Enterprise Plan

Gardai found 'forensic casebook' at home of Lunney accused

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie