23/07/2021

The Irish Times recommendation for outdoor dining in Leitrim

The Irish Times recommendation for outdoor dining in Leitrim

The Red Bank

Leitrim Observer reporter

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Indoor dining is returning next week, but for a variety of reasons many people will still want to dine and drink outdoors. Recently The Irish Times asked readers to tell them about the places they have found, all over Ireland, where they have had an enjoyable experience dining outdoors. The responses flooded in and the responses locally are as follows:

The Red Bank Restaurant
St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, theredbankrestaurant.ie
The Red Bank has a new, completely weatherproof outdoor dining area that can fit 70 people comfortably.

SLIGO
Harrison’s Bar & Restaurant
Cliffoney, Co Sligo, harrisonsbarandrestaurant.com
Colm O’Neill is a fan of this well-established outdoor-dining venue. “The Terrace at Harrison’s is excellent in the way they have accommodated people with outdoor dining and a great menu.”

