Government must sort out Digital Cert 'shambles says Leitrim TD

25/07/2021

Sinn Fein TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal, Martin Kenny, has called on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to sort out the shambles that they have created around the EU Digital Certificate.
 
Speaking from his constituency, Teachta Kenny said: “The current incompetence by government is unacceptable, with no department taking responsibility for the EU Digital Certificate.

"I contacted the HSE and Revenue this week on behalf of a constituent who should have received their EU Digital Certificate by now and was informed by both departments that they were not responsible for issuing the EU Digital Certificate.
 
“They referred me to the help line number, which we all know is of little help as no one answers the phone.

"Surely there is a Minister or some government department with responsibility for this.

"It is time that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste sorted this problem out instead of hiding and hoping it will go away.”

