Family of drowning victim set up gofundme page to help pay for funeral

The family of dorwning victim Nastash Core has sent up a gofundme page in a bid to defray some of the her funeral costs.

Mother of two, Natasha Core, tragically lost her life after she tried to help her young boy in Lough Gowna in Co Cavan after 9pm on Wednesday night.

On the gofundme page her coursing wrote" Hi, my name is Anne-Marie Fox I am a cousin of the late Natasha Core. I am looking for help to pay the Funeral costs.

"Natasha tragically drowned saving her son's life. Natasha was a young girl aged 29, Natasha has left two young kids behind and anything you can donate will be really appreciated

"We are so devastated and heart broken over this tragic lost.

"Thank you from all the family."

To date €5,179 has been raised of the €7,000 goal.

Natasha of Loch Gowna is survived by her heartbroken father Kevin Mooney, her mum Lorraine Core, her adored sons; Tyler and Leighton, her brothers; Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner Joseph and her step-mum Sandra.

She willbe reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan, today for family and close friends. Her funeral cortege will depart Lakelands Funeral Home on Sun., 25th July, at 12.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.