Search our Archive

24/07/2021

Family of drowning victim set up gofundme page to help pay for funeral

Family of drowning victim set up gofundme page to help pay for funeral

The late Natasha Core

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

The family of dorwning victim Nastash Core has sent up a gofundme page in a bid to defray some of the her funeral costs.

Mother of two, Natasha Core, tragically lost her life after she tried to help her young boy in Lough Gowna in Co Cavan after 9pm on Wednesday night.

On the gofundme page  her coursing wrote" Hi, my name is Anne-Marie Fox I am a cousin of the late Natasha Core. I am looking for help to pay the Funeral costs.

"Natasha tragically drowned saving her son's life. Natasha was a young girl aged 29, Natasha has left two young kids behind and anything you can donate will be really appreciated

"We are so devastated and heart broken over this tragic lost.

"Thank you from all the family."

To date €5,179 has been raised of the €7,000 goal.

Natasha of Loch Gowna is survived by her heartbroken father Kevin Mooney, her mum Lorraine Core, her adored sons; Tyler and Leighton, her brothers; Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner Joseph and her step-mum Sandra.

She willbe reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan, today for family and close friends. Her funeral cortege will depart Lakelands Funeral Home on Sun., 25th July, at 12.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Renewed swimming warning as two drown in separate incidents in Leitrim and Cavan

Young boy dies following recovery from lake

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie