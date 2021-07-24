Another sharp increase in Covid cases

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19. There are 105 people in hospital, 21 of whom are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
In Northern Ireland, 1,520 positive cases were confirmed and one death has been reported in the past 24 hours.
