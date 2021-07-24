Leitrim pub to re-open tomorrow, Sunday

Flynn's bar in Carrick-on-Shannon will re-open tomorrow, Sunday, following a short closure due to Covid.
Posting on Facebook they said "We are delighted we will be back open tomorrow for outside Dinning, Fresh Pints, Delicious food and Sunshine. See you then."
They had earlier stated they were making "the decision to close our doors due to a staff member testing positive for covid. The majority of our staff are vaccinated and showing no signs of symptoms at the moment. We will remain closed until all staff have been tested and it is safe for us all to return to work in a safe environment for both and staff and loyal customers. We will keep you update when we know more. Stay Safe."
Meanwhile Beirne's of Battlebridge are also re-opening posting "We have been given the go ahead to reopen tomorrow (Sunday) and we're looking forward to serving you all in the sunshine."
