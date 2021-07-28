Leitrim customers in Drumlitten area enjoy more reliable water supply following problematic mains replacement works

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, have successfully decommissioned and replaced problematic and old water mains that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage in Drumlitten, Co Leitrim.

The works involved the replacement of approximately 610 metres of problematic water mains in Drumlitten along the R209 between the Keshcarraigan and Fenagh Road. Such works will see an improvement in water quality, ensure the provision of a more reliable water supply and reduction in the high levels of leakage experienced in the area.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Declan Cawley said: “The completion of these works is another step in improving the water network in Leitrim. I am delighted to confirm that the water mains replacement works in Drumlitten which started in April are now complete.

Declan continued: “The importance of replacing such problematic water mains in these areas cannot be underestimated. Replacing these old pipes will significantly improve the drinking water quality, reduce the instances of bursts, eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of cleaning drinking water lost to leakage. The new water mains and service connections will also help conserve this precious resource and improve levels of services for homes and businesses in the area in terms of efficiency and security of supply. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.

Declan added: “The works did involve some short-term water outages and traffic management measures which we understand causes inconvenience to local communities. However, we would like to take this opportunity to thank customers for their patience while we completed these essential water main replacement works.’’

The works were carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme by Farrans Construction Ltd.

Reflecting on the importance of the works, Peadar Griffin, Senior Executive Engineer with Leitrim County Council, said: The replacement of these old pipes in Drumlitten will safeguard the water supply and have a positive impact on leakage and the daily lives of the local community. The project will also benefit residential and business customers in the area by improving the water network performance, reducing disruptions to water supply, reducing leakage rates and unplanned outages when bursts occurred on the existing mains. Completion of these works will also improve operational efficiencies by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.”

Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000 km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2020 it was reduced to 40% and we are currently on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality. Its delivery means investment of over €500 million between 2017 and the end of 2021 to reduce leakage through a number of different work streams and replace old pipes on the water network.

Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie.

Irish Water continues to work with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.