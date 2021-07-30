Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre launches ‘Win A Luxury Holiday’ fundraiser

The Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre Association, based in the village in Co. Leitrim, has launched their ‘Win A Luxury Holiday fundraiser – a brand new initiative from the community group, raising funds that will be used to develop a first-class community grass pitch in Dromahair Park.

The group are giving away the first prize of a travel voucher for Trailfinders for €16,000 along with €4,000 in spending money. The great thing, there are two first prizes, meaning the total prize value is €40,000! The prize is transferrable, is unlimited in terms of number of holidays it can be used on, the number of countries that can be visited and there is no expiry date for use of the voucher.

Speaking on the day of the launch of the fundraiser, Treasurer for DARC Merv Keegan commented, “Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre Association are extremely excited to officially launch our new fundraiser. With more and more people starting to look at travelling overseas again in 2022 as we exit the pandemic, we’re giving not one but two lucky winners the opportunity to go on not only one trip of a lifetime, but potentially many! A €16,000 voucher for our fundraising partners Trailfinders will go a very long way, meaning the winner can go on multiple solo trips, can bring their other half away or can go on a trip with the family. Not only that, they’ll have €4,000 in spending money to enjoy also! Our prize is the ideal prize for looking at travelling the world once again in 2022.”

As the fundraiser is giving away the chance to go on that trip of a lifetime that you always dreamed of, and since travel around the world is beginning to open up once again, this makes the top prize even more inviting! The winner can go on a solo round-the-world trip, enjoy a luxury trip with their other half of bring the family away to Disney World or Lapland… the possibilities are endless!

This fundraiser will run between now and the Tuesday, 4th January 2022. The funds raised will be used to improve further the sporting facilities that are offered to the community of Dromahair and the surrounding villages.

Tickets are €20 each, 3 for €50 or 6 for €100 and are available on www.winaluxuryholiday.ie . To keep up-to-date with the campaign ‘Like’ their Facebook page or follow them on Instagram.

About Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre:

Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre Association Limited by Guarantee (DARC), is a community group made up of representatives of up to 32 groups/clubs in the Dromahair area. DARC was incorporated on 23rd June 2011, for the promotion of arts, sporting and community activities in the Dromahair area, inclusive of Dromahair village, Newtownmanor, Killargue, Killenummery & Ardvarney.

The DARC Committee is made up of a broad mix of local and professional people, all working together for the development of facilities within The Park for the benefit of the people, business and visitors to Dromahair and surrounding areas.

DARC has already had tremendous success with the phased development of our park including a superb playground facility, a 1 Km walkway, a picnic area and an outdoor adult gym. In October 2019 we opened our full-size Astro turf soccer pitch with associated floodlighting which is envied by many long established clubs in the west of Ireland. The Park has become an important focal point for young families and the old alike to meet recreationally. The Park developments have also allowed for our young population to take part in competitive sports. The walkway is used by all age groups, young and old. It has been fantastic to see people starting off by walking / or running once around the perimeter and over time increasing to 5 or 6 times. The Playground attracts families from beyond Dromahair, as the children love the variety of play equipment.

We fully expect the development of the all-weather community grass pitch to establish Dromahair as a first class venue in North Leitrim and to also further improve the competitiveness of our extensive number of mens and ladies and junior teams.