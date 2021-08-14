14/08/2021

Warning over using slug pellets around dogs

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Dog owners are being warned about the dangers of slug pellets after a pet almost died when he gulped down a large quantity of the pesticide in his garde in Dublin.

Vets are urging pet owners to be careful about using the pellets as they are often enticing to pets due to their similarity in consistency to pet kibble.

Commercial slug and snail pellets contain a toxin called metaldehyde which can be fatal to dogs and cat. Early signs to watch out for include drooling, vomiting, and a wobbly gait. These symptoms may then progress to eye flickering, collapse or seizures.

Also you should be mindful that these chemicals are also toxic to wildlife such as foxes, birds and hedgehogs.

If you are worried your pet may have been exposed to slug pellets it is best to contact your vet immediately.

