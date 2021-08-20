Funding for 11 new classrooms and more for Leitrim school

Sligo Leitrim TD and local Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD has warmly welcomed funding announced by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD to facilitate a new large extension for Carrigallen Vocational School.
The successful application will provide for 11 General classrooms, 3 SET rooms, 2 Classroom SEN base,1 Multimedia room, 1 Textiles room, 1 Science lab, /Prep area & 2 Classroom SEN base. The funding amount is not published to protect the integrity of the tender process.
“This is great news for the community of Carrigallen and the wider hinterland as this extension will provide for the future expansion of the school population over the next 30 years, prefabs have provided accommodation in recent years for the ever expanding numbers and now this investment will bring a permanent solution to address the needs of the pupils”
“In conclusion I wish to congratulate the School principal and the board of management on bringing a good application to the department”, concluded Minister Feighan.
