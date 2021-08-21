Weather warning issued for Leitrim

Leitrim hit with thunder warning
Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for Leitrim.
There is a Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.
Scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours will give a risk of spot flooding.
The warning is valid from 12 noon until 8pm today, Saturday.
