Coast Guard rescues sheepdog that fell more than 60 metres down a cliff

A local coast guard service in Donegal has rescued a sheepdog who fell more than 60m down cliffs.

Greencastle Coast Guard were called out at 18:45 on Saturday evening, to cliffs near Pollan Bay at Ballyliffin, to rescue an 18 month old sheepdog, called June.

June is owned by local farmer Pauric Doherty. The pair had been rounding up sheep on fields near the coastline when June made a wide pass and went too far and fell more than 60m off the cliff into the sea.

Pauric could hear the dog barking but was unable to get to her. He contacted Malin Head Coast Guard, who paged the Greencastle team. When the Greencastle team arrived on scene at Pollan beach, they launched their 4.5m D Class inflatable rescue boat and travelled approximately 1km to where Pauric was standing on the top of the cliff.

He guided the boat crew to where the dog was barking.

The boat team got as close to the rocky gully as they could and crew member Kevin Barr swam in to where the dog was perched on a rocky ledge, he lifted the stranded collie in his arms and the two were pulled back to the boat by the other crew.

June was unharmed and was delighted to get the boat ride to be reunited with her owner on the beach.

June is pictured with John McColgan on the journey back. She had a lucky escape after such a huge fall.