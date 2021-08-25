MISSING PERSON: Gardai renew appeal for information on teenager missing in the Midlands

MISSING PERSON: Gardai appeal for information on teenager missing in the Midlands
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Jan Kuc who was last seen in the Mullingar area of Westmeath at 2:30am on Tuesday, August 17.
Jan is described as being 6’ 2” in height, of medium build with short black hair. When last seen Jan was wearing a tracksuit.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jan, are asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.