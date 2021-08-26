Search our Archive

26/08/2021

'I'm in for a fiver': Longford's Jillian McNulty gets support from Bill Murray for fundraising draw

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Mayo beating Dublin in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals was the talk of the entire country last week and what better way to celebrate than with a signed Mayo Jersey?

Longford Cystic Fibrosis campaigner, Jillian McNulty is holding a draw to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis and the jersey, signed by all the Mayo players, including man of the match, Padraig O’Hora, is the prize.

The draw will take place on September 4 - just one week before the All-Ireland Final - via Facebook live.

Even Bill Murray is on board, joining Jillian - or ‘Jingles’ as he calls her - in a video to promote the draw.

“I’m in for a fiver,” he said.

Entries cost €5 each and you can enter as many times as you like. The final entry closes at 6pm on Friday, September 3. Enter via Revolut (@gilliaepzy), PayPal (cystic5roses@hotmail.com) or Bank Transfer (message the Signed Mayo Jersey Facebook page for details) or cash. Please ensure you include your name, address and contact number.

