Garda investigation launched after man found unconscious on Donegal island passes away

The Arranmore lifeboat was requested to bring paramedics from the mainland at 9.15am on Sunday to treat a casualty
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man who was found unconscious on a beach on Arranmore on Sunday morning passed away.
The island’s lifeboat was requested to bring paramedics from the mainland at 9.15am on Sunday to treat a casualty, a spokeswoman for Arranmore RNLI said.
Gardaí received reports at 10am of a man being discovered unconscious on a beach on the island.
The man in his 50s who was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition has since passed away.
“A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” a Garda spokesman said.
It is understood foul play is not suspected and the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.
