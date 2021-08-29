Man arrested in connection with shots being fired at hunger strike commemoration has been released

Masked men fired shots at the event on August 20.
A man arrested yesterday in connection with the firing of shots at a republican commemoration in Derry last week has been released.
The shots were fired by masked men during a commemoration event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Derry hunger striker Mickey Devine on August 20.
A police spokesperson said detectives investigating the shooting incident in the Fern Park area of Galliagh carried out a planned search of a house in the city on Saturday.
A number of items were seized and the 30-year-old man was arrested.
A police spokesperson yesterday said the man had been released following questioning.
"The incident remains under investigation," the spokesperson added.
More News
The Arranmore lifeboat was requested to bring paramedics from the mainland at 9.15am on Sunday to treat a casualty
Members of the Burke and Holt families with Paddy O'Rourke, Cathaoirleach LCC, and staff members of The Dock. The rededication took place on Friday, August 20
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.