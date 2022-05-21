Launch of Sean Mac Diarmada Summer School in Leitrim

Sean Mac Diarmada
Sean Mac Diarmada Summer School returns to his birthplace in Kiltyclogher, on June 17 & 18.
The theme, Reflections on the Civil War 1922-1923,focuses on a tragic period in #Irish history. Speakers & registration details will be unveiled shortly.
The school will also be online.
The launch of the summer school will take place on Monday, 23rd of May at Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre at 6pm.
The Sean Mac Diarmada Summer School is an annual academic forum where a series of lectures are given over the weekend on various historical and relevant current topics. This is an opportunity for the audience to engage with the lecturers
Photo Caption: Sarah Kearns, Online Marketing Officer, ATU Sligo; Ray O’Donoghue, Sea Sessions Festival Director; Micheál Dowdican ATU Sligo, Schools Liaison Officer and Orlaith Phelan Marketing & C
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.