Search

21 May 2022

Traditional style cottage in a quiet rural setting in Leitrim is on the market for €99,000

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

21 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

This traditional style 3 bedroom cottage situated in a quiet rural setting midway between the towns of Ballinamore and Mohill (10km) comes to market offering enormous potential for any purchaser.
Situated at Drumlowan, Gorvagh this property comes onto the market with an AMV of €99,000.
Boasting a number of outbuildings including a barn and stone sheds the property is on a large site of approx 1.9 acres of ground and comprises of the following accommodation; porch, living room (open fireplace), kitchen, dining room (solid fuel range), bathroom and three bedrooms.
Some of the many features include: large site with development potential (subject to necessary planning permission) with barn and stone sheds suitable for home business.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent

Features:
· Large site with development potential (subject to necessary planning permission),
· Barn & stone sheds suitable for home business,
· Conveniently situated midway between the towns of Ballinamore and Mohill (Only 10km).
Accommodation
Porch,
Living room (open fireplace),
Kitchen,
Dining room (solid fuel range),
Bathroom,
No. 3 Bedrooms,
No.1 Stone Outbuilding,
No.1 Large Haybarn/shed.
Services
Oil fired central heating,
Solid fuel stove in dining room and open fireplace in living area,
Group water scheme,
Septic tank.
For more details contact:
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media