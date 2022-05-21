Traditional style cottage in a quiet rural setting in Leitrim is on the market for €99,000

This traditional style 3 bedroom cottage situated in a quiet rural setting midway between the towns of Ballinamore and Mohill (10km) comes to market offering enormous potential for any purchaser.
Situated at Drumlowan, Gorvagh this property comes onto the market with an AMV of €99,000.
Boasting a number of outbuildings including a barn and stone sheds the property is on a large site of approx 1.9 acres of ground and comprises of the following accommodation; porch, living room (open fireplace), kitchen, dining room (solid fuel range), bathroom and three bedrooms.
Some of the many features include: large site with development potential (subject to necessary planning permission) with barn and stone sheds suitable for home business.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent
Features:
· Large site with development potential (subject to necessary planning permission),
· Barn & stone sheds suitable for home business,
· Conveniently situated midway between the towns of Ballinamore and Mohill (Only 10km).
Accommodation
Porch,
Living room (open fireplace),
Kitchen,
Dining room (solid fuel range),
Bathroom,
No. 3 Bedrooms,
No.1 Stone Outbuilding,
No.1 Large Haybarn/shed.
Services
Oil fired central heating,
Solid fuel stove in dining room and open fireplace in living area,
Group water scheme,
Septic tank.
For more details contact:
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
