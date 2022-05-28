Search

28 May 2022

The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Ballinamore

The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Ballinamore

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

28 May 2022 11:10 AM

Local folk band GreenBird are back with another silent film in the Island Theatre, Ballinamore on Saturday, June 4.

This time, the trio are presenting their live original music score to a screening of the first silent film version of the Hunchback of Notre Dame from 1923.
GreenBird last performed the Hunchback to great acclaim and a standing ovation at the Blackrock Film Festival in 2019.

The band features the soulful voice of singer Mandi Frankham, the fiddle and viola of Cliodhna Quinlan and Mark Murphy on piano.
The performance also features other assorted stringed and woodwind instruments from the trio.
The music of Greenbird and the visuals of this beautiful film will create a very special night out, that is not to be missed.

Adapted from Victor Hugo's book, the 1923 silent movie 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' stars the then very famous Lon Cheney as Quasimodo.
The film is famous for its beautiful set pieces of medieval Paris and for Lon Cheney's grotesque makeup and amazing stunt work.

Enjoy this beautiful classic old film with live music and an original score that draws its inspiration from songs and poems in the book and the music of the time in which the book was set.
Get ready for a night of Love, Betrayal, Jealousy, a beautiful dancer, a deformed bell ringer with a pure heart and at the centre of it all the stunning Notre Dame and its bells.

This is a new and adventurous genre for Leitrim and one which the Island Theatre is well placed to present with its multi-use space, screen and state of the art sound and lights system.
This show is part of a Saturday Summer Series at The Island Theatre.
Booking and more information on the next events on www.islandtheatre.ie or (089) 2775639.
A great night out is guaranteed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media