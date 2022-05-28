The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Ballinamore

Local folk band GreenBird are back with another silent film in the Island Theatre, Ballinamore on Saturday, June 4.

This time, the trio are presenting their live original music score to a screening of the first silent film version of the Hunchback of Notre Dame from 1923.

GreenBird last performed the Hunchback to great acclaim and a standing ovation at the Blackrock Film Festival in 2019.

The band features the soulful voice of singer Mandi Frankham, the fiddle and viola of Cliodhna Quinlan and Mark Murphy on piano.

The performance also features other assorted stringed and woodwind instruments from the trio.

The music of Greenbird and the visuals of this beautiful film will create a very special night out, that is not to be missed.

Adapted from Victor Hugo's book, the 1923 silent movie 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' stars the then very famous Lon Cheney as Quasimodo.

The film is famous for its beautiful set pieces of medieval Paris and for Lon Cheney's grotesque makeup and amazing stunt work.

Enjoy this beautiful classic old film with live music and an original score that draws its inspiration from songs and poems in the book and the music of the time in which the book was set.

Get ready for a night of Love, Betrayal, Jealousy, a beautiful dancer, a deformed bell ringer with a pure heart and at the centre of it all the stunning Notre Dame and its bells.

This is a new and adventurous genre for Leitrim and one which the Island Theatre is well placed to present with its multi-use space, screen and state of the art sound and lights system.

This show is part of a Saturday Summer Series at The Island Theatre.

Booking and more information on the next events on www.islandtheatre.ie or (089) 2775639.

A great night out is guaranteed.