29 May 2022

Vibrant exhibition at Leitrim Design House

View Siobhan Cox-Carlos contemporary artwork at the Leitrim Design House from May 30 until the end of July

Leitrim Observer reporter

29 May 2022 1:00 PM

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The Leitrim Design House is delighted to showcase a new collection of paintings on Artwall by the artist Siobhan Cox-Carlos on view from Monday, May 30.
Siobhan is an Irish contemporary abstract expressionist and based in her native Co Roscommon. Her practice centres around her exploration of the painterly process and she is a founding member of a newly formed international art group, Global ARTelier21.


The artist is known for her immensely vibrant paintings, filled with energy, colour and fluid brushwork.
Siobhan’s creative process involves working in layers of painterly textures, collage and further methodologies, scraping, sanding, collating and drawing on memories, capturing some of those precious moments in time.
Many of these works were created whilst she was in isolation during the past two years. The artist states “I am very appreciative of the beauty beyond my local landscape. I intend the viewing of my art to be an uplifting experience and use a vibrant range of colours, textures and patterns which can range from semi figurative to pure abstraction with the artwork itself dictating the direction.


“I enjoy the push and pull of interacting with the paint and the surface, working intuitively and love the excitement of being immersed in the process not knowing how it is going to evolve. Above all I hope that the viewer will forget all of what is going on in these turbulent times and experience even a moment’s joy and happiness in the presence of one of my pieces.”


Siobhan is a graduate of the Limerick College of Art & Design where she was awarded an honours Degree in Fine Art in 2004. Her work has been exhibited in Ireland and internationally and is held in many collections all over the world and in public collections here in Ireland including the Dept. of an Taoiseach, the Office of Public Works State Art Collection, Holles Street National Maternity Hospital, Dublin and Roscommon County Council Civic Collection.


This exhibition can be enjoyed from May 30 until the end of July 2022.
Opening hours are 10am – 6pm, Mon – Friday and 10am – 5pm on Saturdays.
The Leitrim Design House is proud to support Irish artists and craft makers and take deposits on all Irish artwork.

You can call (071) 9650550 or visit the store in the Dock Art Centre, St Georges Terrace or online at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie

