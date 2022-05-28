Picture gallery: Drumboylan property offers beautiful countryside views

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this lovely detached property with three acres of land in the Drumboylan area, close to Battlebridge, Leitrim Village and the Shannon Blueway Canal Walk and the new Drumhierny Estate.
The property comprises of entrance hall, reception room, kitchen, living room, stairs to first floor comprising of three bedrooms, shower room with wc and separate wc.
The property, which has an AMV of €95,000, benefits from gas fired central heating, a selection of outbuildings, rear garden and an additional three acres.
Set on a cul de sac with a few other residential properties this property offers tranquil living.
The larger town of Carrick- on-Shannon is only a short drive away as is the town of Drumshanbo.
Property Features
- Lovely detached property
- Located in a tranquil setting
- Close to Battlebridge, Leitrim Village, the Shannon Blueway Canal Walk, the new Drumhierny Estate;
- Short drive to the larger towns of Carrick-on-Shannon and Drumshanbo;
- Three acres of land
- Selection of outbuildings
- Set on a cul de sac
- Lovely views of the local countryside
For all viewings please contact Gallagher Auctioneers Ltd, 10 Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, Tel: 071 96 21000.
Email: carrick@gallagherproperty.
com
Website: www.gallagherproperty.com
Frank Considine, Samaritans Outreach presenting Mary Gordon, D.A.R.C, and Tracey Kelly, Leitrim County GAA Health and Wellness, with a Samaritan Awareness Roundel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.