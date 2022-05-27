Hilary Beirne to open Boyle Arts Festival in July

The Committee of Boyle Arts Festival is delighted to announce that Hilary Beirne will officially open this year’s Arts Festival on Thursday, July 14th.

The event which will take place at King House will also mark the official opening of this year’s Visual Art Exhibition entitled ‘Past, Present & Future’. Boyle Arts Festival will continue until July 23rd.

Hilary (formerly of Oatland Villa, Boyle) is well known for his extensive work with the Irish community in the United States. He is the founder and Chairman of NYC St. Patrick’s Day Foundation and has been the principal orchestrator of the world's largest and oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City.

He is an active member of the “Irish Ad Hoc” Committee in Washington DC, a member of the Executive Board at VotingRights.ie, an honorary member of the famed “Fighting 69th Regiment" and serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the 69th Historical Trust.

Hilary said earlier, “I am absolutely delighted to have been invited to play an active role by the organising committee of the Arts Festival in my home town of Boyle in Co. Roscommon.”

He continued by saying, “It will be a honour for me to welcome everyone to the town of Boyle and open the Festival on July 14th and I am looking forward to meeting old friends and renewing acquaintances, some of whom I haven’t seen or spoken to in years.”

Hilary will also be the special guest of RTÉ News Journalist, Carole Coleman during this year’s ‘In Conversation’ event on Friday, July 22nd and tickets are available now at www.boylearts.com

Boyle Arts Festival is supported by The Arts Council, Local Sponsors, Roscommon County Council and Fáilte Ireland.