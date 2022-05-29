Atlantic Technological University wins at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards

At a gala evening in the Convention Centre Dublin, ATU Sligo won the award in the ‘Third Level – CPD’ category for its online and flexible Master of Engineering in Road and Transport Engineering at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards.

While the university was also recognised by having their online and flexible Master of Science in Project Management also shortlisted as a finalist, there could be only one winner.

These awards provide an opportunity for the industry to showcase and reward best practice across a range of construction disciplines and project categories along with third level educational providers.

In 2021, Engineers Ireland approved this Master of Engineering in Road and Transport Engineering for full accreditation to Chartered Engineer level for graduates with an accredited Level 8 degree. This part-time online blended programme is the first online Master’s programme in Ireland to be accredited at the education standard required for the registration of Chartered Engineers and was developed in partnership with the Department of Transport and the Local Authority Services National Training Group (LASNTG), targeting civil engineers working in the road and transport engineering sector.

Course Coordinator for the winning programme Dr. Brian McCann stated; “I am delighted on behalf of the programme committee that the ICE award committee has acknowledged the quality and positive impact that the MEng degree has had on the civil engineering sector. This award provides further recognition of the academic integrity and flexibility of delivery for learners as evidenced by the degree’s full Chartered Engineer status awarded by Engineers Ireland in 2021”.

These two finalist programmes are provided by the Department of Civil Engineering and Construction at ATU Sligo. Over the last nine years, this department has evolved from having one online programme to over 30, with online student numbers increasing fourfold over the last five years.

During this period, the department has developed a unique bespoke programme development procedure to ensure successful partnership projects with key stakeholders in the civil engineering and construction sector are identified and grown.

Head of Department of Civil Engineering and Construction at ATU Sligo Trevor McSharry added that, “it was great to have two programmes shortlisted at the largest construction awards event nationally, but very special to win the third level category and reinforces the direction we are taking as a department.”

Applications to make your future happen are now open for online and flexible programmes at www.atu.ie