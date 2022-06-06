Search

06 Jun 2022

Kilmore Diocesan Pilgrimage returns after a two year hiatus

Priest postpones the national novena at knock Shrine with a 'heavy heart'

Knock Shrine

Reporter:

reporter

06 Jun 2022 3:24 PM

The Kilmore Diocesan pilgrimage to Knock Shrine will take place on Sunday, the 19th of June.

It will be the first time since 2019 that pilgrim’s across the diocese will assemble for the annual pilgrimage. Bishop Martin Hayes will lead the pilgrimage and deliver the homily.

The choirs from St Patrick’s Church, Corlough, St Mogue’s Church, Bawnboy and St Patrick’s Church, Kilnavart will combine to provide the Sacred Music and parishioners from the West Cavan parish will also participate in the liturgy.

Ceremonies will commence with the Anointing of the Sick at 2:30pm and Mass will be celebrated at 3pm.

The Ceremonies will conclude with Benediction and a Rosary Procession.

The pilgrimage coordinator, Fr Seán Maguire, said: “It is great that we can meet once again at Knock as a diocesan family after two very difficult years. I’m sure many prayers of thanksgiving and intercession to God and Our Lady will be said on the day.

“The Corlough-Templeport parish choir have met for rehearsals in recent weeks and their beautiful music will add so much to the occasion”.

This year, people can avail of a weekend package which includes accommodation and meals at the Knock House Hotel and musical entertainment.

People who are interested can contact Patricia (087-1890236) for more information. 

