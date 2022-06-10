North West Hospice Sunflower Days returning this weekend

Show your support for the North West Hospice
North West Hospice Sunflower Days is returning to towns and villages all over region and this year’s event will take place on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.
Volunteers nationwide will be selling sunflower merchandise to raise vital funds for local hospice and specialist palliative homecare services. Members of the public who wish to support their local hospice by donating online can do so by sponsoring a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays .
North West Hospice has to raise €1m each year to fund and develop its services and as our population ages, demand for hospice and specialist palliative homecare services continues to grow.
Bernadette McGarvey, Head of Fundraising & Communications, North West Hospice said, “We are calling on everyone to mark Hospice Sunflower Days by supporting on-street in Leitrim or Sligo or online this year and donating what you can to help North West Hospice.”
Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin, also commented, “With this year’s campaign combining both the traditional on-street collection and the virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden it has never been easier for people to show their support for Hospice Sunflower Days.
