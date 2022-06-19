Valuable Tidy Towns work continues with several projects

First of all we have to thank the committee of the Carrick Carnival for providing a fantastic long weekend of entertainment and events. We took advantage of the community event in the Market Yard to let passersby know that Tidy Towns are looking for volunteers.

BEFORE

AFTER

After enjoying the Bank Holiday Weekend we had a busy time in Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns.

The first judging for the competition starts soon so the call for help went out for our ‘Tuesday Task Evening' and we were so pleased with the turn-out, it was all hands on deck, with sweeping, weeding , washing, scrubbing and tidying all around the town.

Who doesn't love a meithil and the cuppa and chat afterwards. A huge ‘Thank You’ to everyone who came out, we really appreciate it.

We were so energised by the support that we organised a paint party to clean up and freshen up the houses on the corner of the Leitrim Road. Thank you to Glancy's Hardware for sponsoring the paint and to Pat's Carpets for some extra help.

Some volunteers weeded the area with the boat beside the Tesco roundabout and managed to plant up the boat as well.

The apple trees beside the Biodiversity Garden were mulched, as were the trees on the Castlecara Road.

Bark mulch was also added to the biodiversity beds on the Elphin Road.

The bed on the Dublin Road was weeded and planted up.

Lovely new bright ‘Pardon the Weeds, we are feeding the Bees’ signs were put up around some of the grass areas.

The white bollards at the Shannon were repainted white, all 19 of them!

The walls and gate opposite the Library were painted.

The bright orange bollards beside Scoil Mhuire were given a good scrub.

Look out for Veronica's painted stones and boxes, they are all really cute.

The new and improved wooden raised beds at the picnic area in the Linear Park were planted up with shrubs and perennial plants. The beds in the Peoples Park have also been planted up and bark mulch added to some of the beds.

The bed at the Bus Stop was weeded and planted.

We were delighted to see the reclaimed wooden containers made by the Men's Shed as a community garden at The Dock Arts Centre. We understand that there are herbs going to be planted in them.

Of course there are lots of other projects going on.

We hope all the new planters and railing planter boxes and baskets will be a big success for the summer months adding lots of impact and colour to the streets.

All this effort will be worth it for extra points in the competition. We are appealing to staff and owners of takeaways and pubs to clean any stains from outside of their premises.

Our Sunday Morning Litter picks continue at 10am meeting at the Tourist Office. Coffee and chat afterwards.

There is still lots of work to be done around our lovely town, so come along to our Tuesday Task Evening, meeting at 7 pm at the Tourist Office, tea and chat afterwards.