Detected doing 144kph in an 80kph zone....while on his way to court

A Fermanagh man who was detected travelling at a speed of 144kph in an 80kph zone while on his way to attend court was convicted of careless driving.

Anthony Patrick Connolly, 43 Finn Park, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, was detected travelling at that speed by Garda Yvonne Frayne at 10.02am on October 21, 2021 at Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

The 38-year-old pipe fitter told the garda at the time the reason he was going so fast was he was due to appear in court in Ballina and was running late.

He was charged with dangerous driving which was reduced to careless driving on a plea of guilty.

Solicitor, John Anderson, said Mr Connolly is now disqualified from driving for having no insurance (from Ballina District Court).

Judge Sandra Murphy said she would like the defendant to carry out a pro social driving course and put the case back to October 18 next to allow him to do that, noting she would finalise matters on that occasion.