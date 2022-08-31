Packed house for showing of short film ‘Padraig’

The packed gathering in St Joseph's Centre in Leitrim Village for the showing of the short film 'Padraig'. Pictures: Noreen Gaffney
A packed crowd gathered in St. Joseph's centre, Leitrim Village on Saturday evening last for the first showing of a short film 'Padraig' following the life past and present of Padraig Gilbride, Kiltoghert.
The film was produced by Maureen Moreton-O'Bern and her daughter Lauren Grace O'Bern.
A wonderful evening was enjoyed by everybody in attendance followed by lovely music and refreshments.
Padraig Gilbride (right) pictured with his relations from UK including the film makers of short film 'Padraig' outside St Joseph's Centre, Leitrim Village (l-r) Andrew and Margaret Atkinson with little Billy Atkinson in Margaret's arms, film makers Lauren Grace O'Bern and Maureen Moreton-O'Bern, husband Michael O'Bern
Kiltoghert native, poet Mary Guckian, now living in Dublin, warmly shakes hands with Padraig Gilbride ahead of the first viewing of the short film 'Padraig'
Pictured enjoying a wonderful evening at the showing of 'Padraig' in St. Joseph's Centre on Saturday evening last (l-r) Thomas Earley, Des Foley, John James Gilmartin, Francie Foley, John Moffatt, Frank McLoughlin, Sean Ward (musician)
Lovely little Billy Atkinson, cousin of Padraig Gilbride, travelled from the UK for the premiere of 'Padraig'
Pictured (l-r) Seamus Dunbar, Nuala McNulty, John O'Hagan, Dorothee Kolle, Conor Maguire, Ciaran Rock and Joe Sheerin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.