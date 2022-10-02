Kicked out at sergeant after being arrested

A case involving an assault on a garda sergeant was adjourned until October 25 for a probation report on the defendant.

Emmet Brannigan, 3 Drumgowla House, Cortubber, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to assaulting Sgt Ronan Mooney, and failing to comply with the direction of a garda, on September 4, 2021 at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The court heard the defendant was refused entry to An Poitin Still. Gardai attended and he was directed to move on but refused.

He was arrested and handcuffed and as he was being placed in the garda van he kicked out with his heel and struck Sgt Mooney on his shin.

The defendant is a father of a 4-year-old and has 20 previous convictions, including four for assault. The last conviction was recorded in 2015 and the last assault conviction in 2012. He has had previous suspended sentences and community service orders.

Judge Sandra Murphy said the court “takes very seriously” an assault on gardai and said she was “very concerned.”

She adjourned the case until October 25 for a probation report and to consider community service.