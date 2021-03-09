More than 740 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Leitrim in the last 12 months

According to figures released earlier this week there have been 742 cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim over the last year.

While we did see a spike in cases post Christmas, the most recent infection figures for the county are encouraging with just three new cases of the virus reported between February 28 and March 6.

At the time of going to press the five day moving average for Co Leitrim was zero. We are the only county in the country to have that distinction at present.

However Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has urged people not to become complacent.

Noting that people are becoming more hopeful that the worst of the virus is now behind us, Dr Glynn said: “This hope is justified in the context of the continued improvement in the key indicators of the disease and with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme over the coming weeks.

“However, it is vital that this hope does not give way to complacency; across Europe countries are seeing a deteriorating picture and our own disease incidence remains high – we must do all we can to continue to suppress this virus and to ensure that as many people as possible get to benefit from vaccination over the coming months.

“Keep your guard up and hold firm,” he said.