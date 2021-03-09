GPs in Leitrim continue plans for next phase of vaccine rollout

Doctor surgeries in Co Leitrim are continuing preparations for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine to the 80-84 age group but stress that these clinics are dependent on the delivery of vaccines which is “completely out of our control”.

Last Friday, March 5 the Drumshanbo Health Centre noted they were still proceeding with plans for the next vaccination clinic this Friday, March 12 but were still awaiting confirmation on the delivery of the vaccine.

“As most people are aware through various media sources this has been an issue for GPs nationwide. We are not willing to open bookings for clinics until we have clarified our delivery because if they don’t materialize then we have to disappoint and cancel clinics.

“We will text the next group due (80-84 year olds) as soon as we have confirmation and at this time we still hope we will be vaccinating this group next Friday but unfortunately this is completely out of our control.”

In a further update posted yesterday (Tuesday, March 9) the Drumshanbo Health Centre said they were still trying to get confirmation on the delivery of the vaccines from the HSE.

“We are still hoping to get vaccinating this coming Friday but this situation is out of our control,” they stressed in the post.

The Carrick Medical Centre also acknowledged that it is “still waiting on our vaccine delivery for later this week, nothing confirmed yet.”

They, like the Drumshanbo Health Centre, said they were still continuing with plans for this week's clinic in the expectation that the vaccine will be delivered noting “we are all set up to run our 80-84 age group vaccination this Friday. So assuming the HSE deliver the vaccines, we are ready to go.”

National media is reporting that Ireland is set to receive less Covid-19 vaccines than previously expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Health Service Executive CEO, Paul Reid, said that only 1.1 million vaccine doses are likely to arrive in Ireland in the first three months of this year, against an expectation of 1.24m.

He told an Oireachtas Committee on Health that there was a large number of vaccines, around 175,000, expected on the last day of March and delays meant the 1.2m target would not be reached until the first week of April.

According to the latest vaccination figures available at the time of going to press, as of last Friday (March 5), there have been 513,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

- 363,601 people have received their first dose;

- 149,721 people have received their second dose.