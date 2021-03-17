Five for €5 fundraising for Aughavas Community Centre

As our centre remains closed it is very difficult to ensure that money is there to continue to pay for utilities and other expenses. We are launching a special fundraising drive - Five for €5.

The idea is simple, commit yourself to completing five things, it could be walking for five consecutive days, it could be completing five chores, reading five books or running or cycling 5km -whatever takes your fancy! All we ask is that, when you have reached your goal, you make a donation of €5 through our gofundme page: https://bit.ly/3ch9Et4 You can also send your Facebook pictures of you completing your challenge and we'll publish them on the community centre Facebook page. Share them with us at Aughavas Community Centre or email them to us on aughavascommunitycentre @gmail.com.

You could even get family and friends to sponsor you and help raise even more for our community owned centre. We have achieved so much in the last 12 months at the centre.

Our roof has been completely re-tiled and the rear elevation has been altered to reduce wear and tear on the roof in future. We have also had a new kitchen installed, the interior of the centre has been repainted and our oil burner has been upgraded to a new, more efficient model.

We have had high speed broadband installed in the centre and are currently setting up additional Covid safety measures to ensure that people will be able to use our centre safely once we get the green light to reopen. We have also recently secured funding to upgrade the toilet facilities - a much needed investment! - and are working to raise the match funding required for this project. At the end we will have a centre which will be easier to heat, run and much more pleasant to use.

Any help you can give us by making a donation to our Five for €5 fundraiser - wherever you are in the world, will go a long way to securing this centre for future generations.