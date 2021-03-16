Leitrim student set to participate in online science showcase

A student scientist from Mohill Community School will showcase their research project at an innovative 'Science for Development' showcase taking place online, on Wednesday, March 24.

Caolán O'Riordain's project, 'Using Grey Water for Agricultural Purposes' will be amongst close to 30 schools projects selected for the event, which is organised by Irish NGO Self Help Africa in collaboration with Irish Aid, the overseas development arm of the Dept of Foreign Affairs.

100 teenagers from close to 30 Irish post-primary schools will present their scientific projects, at the annual student event hosted by Self Help Africa’s Development Education team, in collaboration with Irish Aid. It will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, March 24, from 11-12.45pm.

The event will feature a ‘virtual tour’ of Iveagh House, the HQ of the Dept of Foreign Affairs and traditional host venue for the Spring event. The showcase will feature a wide variety of environmental, social science and global development focused projects that had featured at this year’s BT Young Science and Technology Exhibition, in January.

An offshoot of that expo, the ‘Science for Development’ event celebrates innovative student projects that seek to address issues and challenges that can affect communities in poorer countries in the world. It is supported by Irish Aid, who sponsor the popular annual ‘Science for Development’ Award at the BTYS Exhibition.

The event will be officially opened by Colm Brophy, Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora. Guests speakers will also include BT Young Scientist Expo co-founder, Dr. Tony Scott, Botswanan social scientist, Lovemore Gwiriri from Rothamsted Experimental Research Centre in the UK, and former BTYSTE ‘Science for Development’ award winner Timothy McGrath, who will speak about his newly created social enterprise, ReFRAME.

If you are interested in attending the upcoming Science for Development online event please e-mail: schools@ selfhelpafrica.org to receive more information. Self Help Africa's Development Education team are also available to deliver online workshops to your school or community group, if you'd like to get in touch.