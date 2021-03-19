What has the weekend weather in store for us in Leitrim and surrounding areas?

SATURDAY 20TH MARCH

A cloudy day, but with a good deal of dry weather. Just some patchy light drizzle near coasts and hills. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees, in a light northwesterly breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Continuing mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Becoming misty with patchy light drizzle in Ulster edging southwards overnight. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees, in a light northwesterly breeze.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, and holding mostly dry, but again the cloud will be thick enough to bring a little patchy drizzle at times. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees, in a light northwesterly breeze.

Lows of 2 to 6 degrees on Sunday night.