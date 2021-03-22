Do you have an idea for a creative event for children and young people in Leitrim that you would like to see happen?

Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 - the national day of creativity for children and young people - will take place on Saturday 12th June this year. The model is similar to Culture Night except that events are held during the day, and focused on providing children and young people with opportunities to explore their creativity.

This year as well as inviting individual organisations that are interested in developing events to submit applications, Leitrim County Council is also welcoming collectives or combinations of children’s groups, youth organisations, arts centres, heritage, environmental or educational organizations etc. to coordinate together to allow for wider accessibility and access and to minimize duplication and clashing of events. This could happen in number of ways; perhaps you could create a collaborative project together, or have a programme of different events in your area that take place in several venues. It does not mean that one organization must run all of the events, it’s about working and linking together to provide the best range of opportunities for young people of all ages in your community.

So if you work with children and young people in a youth club, crèche or school, this is a great opportunity to develop something really special. Have a chat with them and see what they’re interested in and develop a plan together ...maybe they’ve always wanted to make a film, do some incredible science experiments, or explore their own community in a creative way. If you’ve got an idea, we can help make it happen. Or if you’re a theatre company, arts centre or involved in culture and creativity in some other way and are looking to engage a new young audience, this is a great opportunity to make that happen.

The guiding principle of Cruinniú na nÓg is to empower children and young people to develop their creative expression by providing opportunities for them to participate in creative activities in their local area. Events can take all shapes and sizes from visual and performing arts to workshops and adventures in heritage, culture, science or technology. The emphasis though should be on ‘doing’, ‘making’, ‘creating’ and to get the best results, children themselves should be consulted and included in creating the programme. All events should be focussed on children and young people (up to 18), and we particularly welcome applications that gives access to groups of children who haven’t had such opportunities before.

Covid-19

Throughout 2020 the Creative Ireland programme proved to be an invaluable means through which groups and individuals across the county developed innovative approaches to how communities could engage with each other in creative ways. Projects demonstrated how creativity could be a vital lifeline and even an opportunity when faced with unprecedented challenges to try radically new and different things.

For Cruinniú na nÓg this year we are likely to be experiencing some level of restrictions to movement and contact. As such projects in this call should take this into consideration and outline how they plan to implement their project in those circumstances. In many instances, projects will be designed specifically to mitigate that isolation felt by young people missing the strong social connections with their peers, and communities that were already experiencing isolation because of a variety of physical, social, cultural, economic or geographic reasons, that have become more acute because of Covid-19.

If you are interested in organising an event we would like to hear from you. Leitrim County Council can provide financial support towards the costs – particularly the costs of hiring artists or other practitioners and the costs of materials, including technology required for working online or additional costs brought on as a consequence of Covid-19. Grants will typically be in the region of €500 to €2,500. While there is no fixed number of awards, there will generally be a larger number of lesser value awards and a small number of higher value ones. Depending on the number of applications received, it may not be possible to fund all applicants and in that case available funding will be allocated to those which best meet the objectives of Leitrim County Council’s Culture and Creativity Strategy. While the focus of most events will be on Saturday 12th, some events can also be held the day before for those groups, especially schools, that meet during the week.

CLOSING DATE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS: FRIDAY 23rd APRIL

DOWNLOAD EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FORM from this page

Completed application forms must be marked ‘Cruinniú na nÓg 2021’ and returned before midnight on FRIDAY 23rd APRIL using the file transfer platform www.wetransfer.com to creativeleitrim@gmail.com or by post to Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

For further information contact Alice Dixon, Creative Ireland Projects Manager on 071 96 2169