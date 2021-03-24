Singer to donate profits from her single to cancer charity

March 2020 saw a change across many parts of the world. We have all been affected and many of our great charities have suffered as a result of not being able to run the fundraising events of the past.

Singer, Emer Dunne, who is due to release the first single 'Daisy' on March 26 from her astounding new album entitled 'Hourglass' has decided to donate all the profits from her single to a charity close to many of our own hearts, The Irish Cancer Society.

Emer grew up in County Laois but has a very close connection with Leitrim. Emer’s mother was originally from Ballinamore and her family moved to Mohill in 1972.

The only way her mother, Bridie (Baxter) Dunne, could visit Mohill was to pack the children into the car. “I loved my visits to Leitrim, my grandparents were warm and welcoming. I have fond memories of meeting all my cousins in their house and walking into the town to visit my uncle, Gene’s Centra shop (Baxters).

“I still have a lot of family between Mohill and Drumkeerin and look forward to seeing them when it is safe to do so again.”

Emer is also a niece of this paper's Drumkeerin correspondent Andy Redican and his wife Irene.

Emer told the Observer “I didn’t set out to record a song for charity. I was just working on this album with my producer, Bill Shanley, and with the way things went this past year the release was delayed.

The date was then set for March 26 and when a friend mentioned to me this was also Daffodil Day, I decided that during these difficult times perhaps I can give something back. Everyone knows someone who has had to suffer at the evil hands of cancer.

“On a personal note, I have three aunties and an uncle who all suffered from cancer and my mother is currently battling this illness.

“I have watched her bravery over the past few months and observed first-hand the fantastic work and support given by The Irish Cancer Society”.

You may have seen Emer recently on ‘Today’ with Daithi and Sinead on RTE One Television where she gave an interview and beautiful vocal performance and she has received fantastic feedback.

“The presenters and production team on the show were very complimentary and the support from people has been incredible. There was a wonderful response via phone, texts and on my social media. I’m now hoping that people will get behind me in the same way as I launch my new single and endeavour to raise money at the same time for a very worthy cause.”

The last few weeks have been busy for Emer and despite the pandemic she continues to look for new ways to reach her audience. Emer is hosting a free short virtual performance tonight, Wednesday, March 24 at 8.30pm via zoom.

“This is my only way to connect in with people at present so I would like to just come on sing a few songs and connect in with people who have been so supportive. To attend this free event just send an email with ‘In’ to emerdunnesinger@gmail.

com and you will receive a zoom link close to the time.”



Emer has also been busy making a music video for the single. “We weren’t able to complete our originally planned video with actors and locations etc so we had to script something basic that could be filmed at a safe distance with just one camera and in a short space of time. I hope people will enjoy it.”

'Daisy' is a positive uplifting song where the singer is reminding 'Daisy' that all people don’t view the world in the same way and, as the lyrics state, “people don’t think like you do and some don’t think at all.”

The song was produced by Bill Shanley and recorded between Dublin and London with an array of talented musicians. Artwork for the single and album by Brian O Mahoney.

The track went on preorder on Friday, March 12 so it is available to purchase now. 'Daisy' is only €1.29 to purchase on iTunes.

Purchasing the song will help the Irish Cancer Society and something that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

For information on the song and where to purchase please visit www.emerdunne.com. You can also Follow Emer @emerdunnesinger on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.