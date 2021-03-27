Call out to Leitrim applicants for the 2021 Community Heritage Grant Scheme

Leitrim County Council is calling for applications for a newly opened Heritage Council Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

The 2021 scheme is now open for applications with an allocation of approximately €1m for nationwide projects.

This programme is open to voluntary and community groups, heritage-related Non-Governmental Organisations and not-for-profit heritage organisations.

The closing date for applications is 5pm Monday, 29th March 2021.

Online application details and scheme guidelines available at https://bit.ly/3086anj