Call out to Leitrim girls to join in the 'Girls get Moving' programme

Leitrim Sports Partnership is putting a call out for girls aged 13-18 years who are looking to get active online with their peers in a fun way.

Girls Get Moving is a free fun activity programme including aerobics, movement to music and body weight movements. We plan that together the teenage girls can be physically active while building confidence and self esteem.

The programme is being delivered as part of the keep well campaign and is open to all girls aged 13-18 years old. The programme will be delivered on zoom on Tuesday evenings at 6.30pm from 13th April.

Sign up today on the eventbrite page for free, tell your friends and they can join you online too and let’s get girls moving together. To find out more go to www.leitrimsports.ie