More cases of Covid reported in Leitrim according to figures released on April 8

There has been more Covid cases confirmed in Leitrim today. Less than five new cases of the virus have been confirmed* in the 24 hours up to midnight on April 7, with 17 cases in the last two weeks.

Sligo has recorded no further cases of Covid-19 and its two week total stands at just 11, significantly lower than Leitrim, especially when the difference in population is taken into account.

In Roscommon less than five new cases have been confirmed with 52 over the last two weeks while in Cavan 8 new cases have been confirmed with 144 in the last 14 days.

In Donegal 17 new cases have been reported with 303 in the last two weeks.

* Confirmed cases of less than 5 are not individual recorded in the county figures but come under the banner of 'less than five'.